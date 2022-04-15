Gov't-sponsored Discounts for Sports Tickets and Hotels Available through July

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide 50 percent discounts for sports tickets through July in line with its plan to lift all social distancing measures from next week after more than two years.During a policy review meeting chaired by vice finance minister Lee Eog-weon on Friday, the government decided to back discounts for football, baseball, basketball and volleyball games, starting from Monday.Sports fans will be able to save up to seven-thousand won when buying tickets for a match with the latest government measure.The government also plans to provide discounts until early June at some 70-thousand hotels and other lodgings. Under this move, guests will be able to save 20-thousand won on accommodations that cost 70-thousand or less for one night. Guests will be able to receive a 30-thousand won markdown if their overnight stay costs more than 70-thousand won.The measure comes as the government assesses that consumers are likely to increase spending on leisure activities once all social distancing rules are lifted on Monday.