Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Memorials for 8th Anniv. of Sewol Ferry Disaster Scheduled for Sat.

Written: 2022-04-15 13:43:23Updated: 2022-04-15 14:36:49

Memorials for 8th Anniv. of Sewol Ferry Disaster Scheduled for Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Various commemorative events will take place throughout the country on Saturday, marking the eighth anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster that claimed the lives of 304 people.

According to a group representing the families of the victims on Friday, a memorial ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in the Gyeonggi city of Ansan. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is scheduled to address those taking part in the event.

The largest group among those who perished in the disaster consisted of students and teachers from Ansan's Danwon High School who were on a field trip to Jeju Island.

At 11 a.m., another ceremony will be held at a memorial set up in Incheon to remember other victims aboard the ferry.

The bereaved family members will travel to waters where the ferry sank off the country's southwestern coast, to dedicate flowers and call out the victims' names starting at 10:30 a.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >