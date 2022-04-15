Memorials for 8th Anniv. of Sewol Ferry Disaster Scheduled for Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Various commemorative events will take place throughout the country on Saturday, marking the eighth anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster that claimed the lives of 304 people.According to a group representing the families of the victims on Friday, a memorial ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in the Gyeonggi city of Ansan. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is scheduled to address those taking part in the event.The largest group among those who perished in the disaster consisted of students and teachers from Ansan's Danwon High School who were on a field trip to Jeju Island.At 11 a.m., another ceremony will be held at a memorial set up in Incheon to remember other victims aboard the ferry.The bereaved family members will travel to waters where the ferry sank off the country's southwestern coast, to dedicate flowers and call out the victims' names starting at 10:30 a.m.