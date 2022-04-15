Yoon, Ahn Mend Fences after Rift over Cabinet Picks

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and the chief of his transition team, Ahn Cheol-soo, attended a meeting together on Friday after their dinner the previous day as they put up a show of unity following signs of a rift over nominations for Yoon's Cabinet.Ahn, who skipped his official duties at the transition team for two days after Yoon passed over his recommendations for the Cabinet line-up, told reporters on Friday that there were incidents that might have damaged the spirit of the joint government, but the two agreed that they should be wary of disappointing the public.He said that going forward he will take care to eliminate any potential for misunderstanding. The two sides will hold in-depth discussions on state affairs, including personnel appointments and policies, and he will be more involved with healthcare and science policies.During dinner on the previous day, Yoon and Ahn reportedly agreed to ensure a smooth merger of the People Power Party and Ahn's People's Party, after reports of a hiccup in the discussions.By the end of Thursday, Yoon personally unveiled his picks for his next Cabinet, none of whom were recommendations from Ahn.