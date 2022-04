Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's foreign ministry has been found to be using the Korean language homepage address for the Dokdo islets as part of its territorial campaign.Typing in the URL "dokdo.com" with the islets' name spelled in Korean alphabet connects to a Japanese foreign ministry website that lays claims to Dokdo, called Takeshima in Japan.The webpage shows a statement titled "Japan's consistent stance on Takeshima" which proceeds to argue that Dokdo belongs to Japan but is illegally occupied by South Korea.The page also contains various materials promoting the territorial claim in 12 different languages.In response to a KBS inquiry as to the length of time and reason for using the Korean language homepage address, the Japanese ministry denied having any involvement regarding the matter.