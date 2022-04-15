DP Proposes Disputed Prosecution Bill, PPP Urges Moon to Veto

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) officially submitted a bill to the National Assembly on Friday that would strip the prosecution of its investigative power.Having adopted the bill as part of its official party platform, the DP will convene the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee early next week to review the bill as the party attempts to push it through the plenary session of parliament at the end of the month.The parliamentary committee will convene for a general meeting on Monday, with Prosecutor General Kim O-su in attendance to respond to questions. In spite of his standing as a loyal member of Moon’s administration, Kim has been vocal in his opposition to the bill.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), which share's Kim's position, had also requested the top prosecutor to attend.The rival parties, meanwhile, further clashed following President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nomination of Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor and his close ally, as justice minister.DP interim chief Yun Ho-jung slammed the president-elect for attempting to create a "prosecutorial republic." The PPP, for its part, urged President Moon Jae-in to veto the disputed prosecution bill.