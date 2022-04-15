Top Prosecutor Visits Parliament for 2nd Day to Protest Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su visited the National Assembly for a second day to protest a bill that would strip his bureau's investigative powers and asked the parliament to impeach him before its passage.During his visit on Friday morning to meet with the Assembly speaker, Kim said that if the bill is a reaction to misdeeds by the prosecutorial office, the responsibility is his to bear and he should therefore be impeached, after which parliament would have ample time to sufficiently debate the bill.Kim said the bill in question puts at stake people's lives, their safety and right to liberty as well as national development and the country's future.He said the bill requires thorough consultation through a special parliament committee on criminal justice reform that involves various parties including the justice ministry, the prosecution, the court and police.He said the legislation needs consensus from civic groups and judicial and academic circles in the process, and must be subject to public debates and hearings.The top prosecutor stressed that there must be a public understanding concerning the bill and that he hopes to explain these issues to Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.