JNN: Talks Underway for Biden-Yoon Summit in Seoul on May 21

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese broadcaster reported that negotiations are in the final stages for a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to South Korea late next month for a leaders' summit, purportedly occuring before his scheduled trip to Japan.Citing multiple diplomatic sources on Friday, Japan's private broadcaster JNN said Biden is looking to visit Seoul on May 21 for talks with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who will take office on May 10.Should the May 21 summit take place, it will be the earliest official meeting to date between a new South Korean president and his U.S. counterpart.Following a two-day stay in South Korea, Biden is expected to travel to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Biden will also attend a summit of leaders from the so-called "Quad" group made up of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun also reported that Biden is hoping to visit South Korea before or after attending the Quad meeting, which is expected to be held on May 24.