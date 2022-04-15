Menu Content

2022 Seoul Marathon to Take Place This Weekend

Written: 2022-04-15 16:31:41Updated: 2022-04-15 16:41:54

2022 Seoul Marathon to Take Place This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government, together with the Korea Association of Athletics Federations and Dong-A Ilbo, will host the 2022 Seoul Marathon this weekend.

The annual international event, certified by World Athletics, will consist of the offline main event starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday from Gwanghwamun Square and ending at the Jamsil Sports Complex, as well as a virtual race Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 131 runners from nine countries, including ten athletes ranked in the world's top 30, will compete in the main event.

Around 21-thousand members of the public are set to participate in the virtual race, for which their records will be tracked by a GPS application.

Vehicle access to areas surrounding the course for Sunday's main event will be partially restricted between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
