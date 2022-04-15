Declassified Documents Show Koreas' Diplomatic War for UN Membership

Photo : KBS News

Diplomatic documents from the early 1990s were made public on Friday, providing the public with a glimpse into the two Koreas' diplomatic war ahead of their simultaneous membership to the United Nations in 1991.The documents, consisting of over two-thousand-400 books of some 405-thousand pages, were declassified in accordance with a regulation applied to state records 30 years old.The files detail Seoul's diplomatic efforts to have both Koreas join the world body, including then-President Roh Tae-woo's attendance at the UN General Assembly and visits to the U.S. and the Soviet Union.The Roh administration attempted to persuade Pyongyang to accede to the move and convince veto-wielding UN member Beijing to support its plans through Moscow following Seoul and Moscow's establishment of diplomatic ties in September 1990.The original copies of the dossier can be accessed at the Diplomatic Archives.