Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo on April 25 and 26.Rep. Kang Byung-won of the Democratic Party and Rep. Sung Il-jong of the People Power Party said in a briefing on Friday that they set the date for the two-day hearing.Kang and Sung represent their respective party at the parliamentary special committee on confirmation hearings.The rival parties plan to hold a meeting on Friday afternoon to pick the chair of the special committee on Han's confirmation hearing and the list of witnesses.The deadline for Han's confirmation hearing falls on April 26.