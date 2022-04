Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook will receive their second COVID-19 booster shots on April 25.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Friday in a written briefing that the move is in line with efforts to encourage people aged 60 and older to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Starting Thursday, the government began to administer a second booster shot for the age group in a bid to prevent additional virus-related critical cases and deaths.President Moon and the first lady, both of whom fall in the age bracket, received their booster shots on October 15 of last year at a vaccination center in Seoul.