Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Seoul's New Humanitarian Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss Seoul's plan to offer additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine.Seoul's foreign ministry said during the talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chung expressed serious concerns over civilian casualties in Ukraine from the ongoing war with Russia.In addition, Minister Chung reportedly explained Seoul's plans to provide 30 million dollars in additional humanitarian aid.The minister first unveiled the plan during a meeting in Brussels held last week between NATO foreign ministers and their partners in the Asia-Pacific region.Chung also said that South Korea is providing support for Ukrainian refugees wishing to enter and stay in South Korea.The ministry said Kuleba expressed gratitude for South Korea's solidarity and support, and the two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation after the war ends.