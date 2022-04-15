Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Seoul's New Humanitarian Aid

Written: 2022-04-15 19:26:32Updated: 2022-04-15 19:29:24

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Seoul's New Humanitarian Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss Seoul's plan to offer additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Seoul's foreign ministry said during the talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chung expressed serious concerns over civilian casualties in Ukraine from the ongoing war with Russia. 

In addition, Minister Chung reportedly explained Seoul's plans to provide 30 million dollars in additional humanitarian aid.

The minister first unveiled the plan during a meeting in Brussels held last week between NATO foreign ministers and their partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chung also said that South Korea is providing support for Ukrainian refugees wishing to enter and stay in South Korea.  

The ministry said Kuleba expressed gratitude for South Korea's solidarity and support, and the two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation after the war ends.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >