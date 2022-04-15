New COVID-19 Cases Below 110,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100-thousands for a fourth day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 107-thousand-916 infections were reported during the previous day, including 30 from overseas.Friday saw 273 fatalities, raising the death toll to 20-thousand-889. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is at 913, down by 86 from the previous day.Around 868-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.On the vaccination front, 86-point-eight percent of the population are doubled jabbed and 64-point-three percent have received a booster. Less than one percent of the population, or two-point-four percent of those 60 and older, have received a fourth vaccine dose or a second booster.Meanwhile the government has lifted all social distancing measures except for masking wearing, effective from Monday.