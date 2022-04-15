Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Below 110,000

Written: 2022-04-16 11:44:45Updated: 2022-04-16 12:07:33

New COVID-19 Cases Below 110,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100-thousands for a fourth day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 107-thousand-916 infections were reported during the previous day, including 30 from overseas.

Friday saw 273 fatalities, raising the death toll to 20-thousand-889. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is at 913, down by 86 from the previous day.

Around 868-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home. 

On the vaccination front, 86-point-eight percent of the population are doubled jabbed and 64-point-three percent have received a booster. Less than one percent of the population, or two-point-four percent of those 60 and older, have received a fourth vaccine dose or a second booster.

Meanwhile the government has lifted all social distancing measures except for masking wearing, effective from Monday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >