Moon Urges Finding Truth Behind Sewol Sinking on 8th Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for continued efforts to discover the truth behind the Sewol ferry sinking of 2014.Marking the maritime tragedy's eighth anniversary on Saturday, Moon in a social media post said that efforts were made over the past five years through investigative committees and special counsel probes to inch closer to the truth.But he said there are still issues for which the cause has yet to be determined. Moon said revealing the complete truth behind the sinking of the ferry with no stones left unturned is necessary to ensure the country's safety and he urged an ongoing probe committee to do its best to the very end.Calling April a painful time, the president also comforted bereaved families and expressed hope that a space of remembrance set up for the student victims would strengthen our determination to never let such a tragedy happen again.The Sewol ferry sank off the southwestern coast on April 16, 2014, killing over 300 on board, many of whom were high school students on a field trip.