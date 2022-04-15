Menu Content

Politics

Parties, Yoon Mark Sewol Anniv. with Vows to Build Safe Country

Written: 2022-04-16 13:48:41Updated: 2022-04-16 14:05:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties remembered the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster on its eighth anniversary and vowed to build a safer country.

Ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Hong Seo-yoon said Saturday that the shock of the tragic day remains a scar on people's hearts and has served as a driving force to change society.

She extended condolences to the victims and bereaved families still coping with never ending grief and pain, and stressed that public safety is the state's responsibility.

Main opposition People Power Party spokesperson Kim Hyung-dong also offered comfort to victims' families and those who survived the sinking.

Noting that accidents that claim people's lives still continue, Kim said the PPP and the incoming Yoon administration will give their all to make the country safer. He said this includes making institutional improvements to rebuild society-wide trust so the public can trust the government during times of crisis.

In a social media post, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol also marked the Sewol anniversary, saying that he remembers the sorrow he felt on this day eight years ago. He said the best way to commemorate the victims is by making the country safe and promised to achieve this goal.
