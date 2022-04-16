Memorial Events Held Nationwide on Sewol Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Memorial events were held across the country on Saturday to mark the eighth anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking.A ceremony took place from 11 a.m. at Incheon Family Park, the burial site of 43 victims and two divers who died during the rescue operation. The event included speeches by family representatives and Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol.In waters where the ferry sank near Jindo in South Jeolla Province, a ceremony was held on a vessel where families laid flowers and held a moment of silence for their lost children.In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, home to Danwon High School, a remembrance ceremony is taking place from 3 p.m. attended by the prime minister.An event is also scheduled outside Seoul Metropolitan Council at 4:16 p.m. to remember the fateful day and the 304 victims.Various other events will also continue, including an online memorial service throughout this month.