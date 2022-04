Photo : YONHAP News

A magnitude two-point-six earthquake was reported in Goheung, South Jeolla Province at around 2 a.m. Saturday.The epicenter was 18 kilometers below the Earth's surface in the village of Daeseo in northern Goheung county.The National Fire Agency said there are no reports of damage, but it received four accounts of people who felt the tremor.Magnitude-three level shaking was felt in South Jeolla, which would have been detectable to those inside high-rise buildings.The latest quake is the fourth strongest to hit the Korean Peninsula this year and the third strongest recorded in South Korea this year.So far this year, 21 seismic activities measuring over two on the Richter scale have occurred on the peninsula.