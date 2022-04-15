New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand amid the continued drop in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 93-thousand-one infections were reported during the previous day, including 18 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million-305-thousand-752.The daily tally dropped by nearly 15-thousand from a day ago and over 70-thousand from a week ago. It marks the first time in nine weeks that Sunday figures fell below 100-thousand.With the steady drop in infections, the number of critical COVID-19 patients is also down by 20 from a day ago to 893.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 46-point-nine percent as of Sunday, down one-point-six percentage points from a day ago.Around 834-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.Saturday saw 203 deaths from the virus, down 70 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 21-thousand-92 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.With the slowdown of the omicron wave, the government will lift all social distancing measures except for mask wearing starting Monday.