New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100,000

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand amid the continued drop in infections.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 93-thousand-one infections were reported during the previous day, including 18 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million-305-thousand-752.
The daily tally dropped by nearly 15-thousand from a day ago and over 70-thousand from a week ago. It marks the first time in nine weeks that Sunday figures fell below 100-thousand.
With the steady drop in infections, the number of critical COVID-19 patients is also down by 20 from a day ago to 893.
The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 46-point-nine percent as of Sunday, down one-point-six percentage points from a day ago.
Around 834-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
Saturday saw 203 deaths from the virus, down 70 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 21-thousand-92 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.
With the slowdown of the omicron wave, the government will lift all social distancing measures except for mask wearing starting Monday.