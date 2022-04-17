N. Korean Leader Observes Test of New Weapons System

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency and the ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said on Sunday that the test launch was carried out successfully under Kim's supervision. The reports did not specify when and where the test took place.The North Korean media said the new-type tactical guided weapon system is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes.Kim reportedly gave important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces.The North Korean media said Kim highly praised the national defense scientific research sector for its continuous achievements in realizing the goals of securing the war deterrent set forth at the eighth party congress last year.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that it had detected late on Saturday two projectiles launched from the North's eastern coastal town of Hamhung towards the East Sea. The JCS said the projectiles flew about 110 kilometers with an apogee of 25 kilometers and maximum speed of under Mach 4.The weapons test, which is the North's 13th provocation this year, comes as South Korea and the United States are set to hold a combined annual springtime military exercise from Monday.