Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Projectiles toward East Sea on Saturday

Written: 2022-04-17 13:24:22Updated: 2022-04-17 19:19:44

JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Projectiles toward East Sea on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said on Sunday that North Korea fired two projectiles towards the East Sea on Saturday afternoon.

In a text message to reporters on Sunday morning, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea was detected of firing two projectiles from the Hamhung area into the East Sea at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The JCS said that the projectiles flew about 110 kilometers with an apogee of 25 kilometers and a  maximum speed of under Mach 4, and intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing details of the launch.

The JCS said that South Korea and the United States were closely monitoring developments related to the launch.

It added that the South Korean military, intelligence authorities and the presidential Office of National Security held an emergency meeting right after the launch to assess the situation and discuss responses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >