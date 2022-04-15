JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Projectiles toward East Sea on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said on Sunday that North Korea fired two projectiles towards the East Sea on Saturday afternoon.In a text message to reporters on Sunday morning, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea was detected of firing two projectiles from the Hamhung area into the East Sea at around 6 p.m. Saturday.The JCS said that the projectiles flew about 110 kilometers with an apogee of 25 kilometers and a maximum speed of under Mach 4, and intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing details of the launch.The JCS said that South Korea and the United States were closely monitoring developments related to the launch.It added that the South Korean military, intelligence authorities and the presidential Office of National Security held an emergency meeting right after the launch to assess the situation and discuss responses.