Politics

S. Korea, US to Kick off Combined Military Exercise Monday

Written: 2022-04-17 13:28:56Updated: 2022-04-17 19:18:55

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will kick off their combined annual springtime military exercise on Monday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that the allies decided to hold the nine-day exercise from Monday in consideration of overall factors such as the COVID-19 situation and their combined readiness posture.

The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training will run through April 28.

The JCS said that the planned training will not involve any field troop maneuvers. It said the training will enhance the combined operational capabilities of South Korean and U.S. troops and will serve as an opportunity to strengthen the allies' combined defense posture.

The allies conducted a four-day crisis management staff training last week as preliminary drills ahead of the major combined training.
