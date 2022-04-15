Top Prosecutor Offers to Resign over DP's Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo has offered to resign in an apparent protest against the ruling Democratic Party's push for a reform bill aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers.Kim announced his resignation on Sunday in a statement, offering his apology to the public and members of the prosecution for conflicts and controversy over the reform bill.Kim said that as the prosecutor general, he has submitted his resignation to the justice minister to take responsibility for the conflicts and controversy.The top prosecutor said he hopes his resignation will serve as an opportunity for lawmakers to reconsider the bill in the planned deliberations.He also stressed the need of a national consensus and agreement between rival parties on the prosecutorial reform that will have a massive impact on people's civil rights.