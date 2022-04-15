Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Presidential Office Convenes NSC to Discuss N. Korea's Weapons Test

Written: 2022-04-17 13:40:30Updated: 2022-04-17 19:18:21

Presidential Office Convenes NSC to Discuss N. Korea's Weapons Test

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office held a session of the National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday to discuss the latest firing of two projectiles by North Korea.

National Security Office Director Suh Hoon presided over the meeting attended by vice ministers of security and foreign ministries, and officials from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said on Sunday that North Korea was detected of firing two projectiles from the Hamhung area into the East Sea at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that Suh kept President Moon Jae-in updated on the launch.

President Moon reportedly ordered the military to closely monitor the movements of North Korea and instructed related ministries to thoroughly manage the situation.

The top office said that it convened an emergency NSC meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the latest launch, which was chaired by First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk of the National Security Office.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >