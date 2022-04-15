Presidential Office Convenes NSC to Discuss N. Korea's Weapons Test

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office held a session of the National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday to discuss the latest firing of two projectiles by North Korea.National Security Office Director Suh Hoon presided over the meeting attended by vice ministers of security and foreign ministries, and officials from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The JCS said on Sunday that North Korea was detected of firing two projectiles from the Hamhung area into the East Sea at around 6 p.m. Saturday.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that Suh kept President Moon Jae-in updated on the launch.President Moon reportedly ordered the military to closely monitor the movements of North Korea and instructed related ministries to thoroughly manage the situation.The top office said that it convened an emergency NSC meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the latest launch, which was chaired by First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk of the National Security Office.