Yoon to Send Delegation to Japan for Policy Consultation

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will send a delegation to Japan later this month for policy consultations on pending bilateral issues.Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said on Sunday in a news briefing that the delegation will visit Tokyo from April 24 to 28.The seven-member delegation will be led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party.The spokesperson said that the policy consultation team will meet with officials from the Japanese government and legislature as well as figures from business circles, media and academia.Bae said Yoon is sending the delegation for consultations on North Korea policy and relations between Seoul and Tokyo, expressing hope that the visit will pave the way for cooperation on North Korea and for the resolution of pending issues between South Korea and Japan.