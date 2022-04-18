All Social Distancing Measures Lifted, Mask Mandate Still in Place

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is removing all social distancing measures that have been in place for more than two years since the outbreak of COVID-19, except mask wearing.According to the government's decision announced on Friday, all distancing rules, such as the limits on private gatherings and business hours, will be lifted from Monday.Restrictions on events, demonstrations and religious facilities will also be removed.From next Monday, the government will remove the ban on food consumption at multi-use indoor facilities, including movie theaters, sport facilities and religious facilities.Mandatory mask-wearing indoors will remain in effect. Masks will also be required outdoors if it is difficult for people to keep distance from others or they are participating in events or demonstrations.The government will consider lifting the outdoor requirement in two weeks after monitoring the virus situation.