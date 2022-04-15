US Nuke Envoy in S. Korea for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will arrive in South Korea on Monday for a five-day trip.Seoul's foreign ministry said Kim will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday afternoon at the ministry building in Seoul.The meeting comes two weeks after their talks in Washington on April 4.The top envoys are expected to share their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss the international community's response to the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launches.During the trip, the U.S. envoy will reportedly meet with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominees for foreign minister and unification minister.Kim is expected to meet with senior officials from the current Moon government as well as the incoming government of Yoon to coordinate policy on North Korea.