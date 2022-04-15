Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US Nuke Envoy in S. Korea for Talks on N. Korea

Written: 2022-04-18 08:19:00Updated: 2022-04-18 09:34:50

US Nuke Envoy in S. Korea for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will arrive in South Korea on Monday for a five-day trip.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Kim will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday afternoon at the ministry building in Seoul.

The meeting comes two weeks after their talks in Washington on April 4.

The top envoys are expected to share their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss the international community's response to the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launches.

During the trip, the U.S. envoy will reportedly meet with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominees for foreign minister and unification minister.

Kim is expected to meet with senior officials from the current Moon government as well as the incoming government of Yoon to coordinate policy on North Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >