Health Minister Nominee Denies Allegations Surrounding his Children's School Admissions

Photo : YONHAP News

Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young has denied allegations that he used his position to help his children enter medical school and avoid military service.The nominee, who is known to be close to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, issued the position in a news conference on Sunday at the National Medical Center in Seoul.Chung, the former head of Kyungpook National University Hospital, offered an apology to the public for causing great concerns, but denied any wrongdoing in the admissions of his children into the medical school where he served.He claimed that there was no pressure or unreasonable request for favors in any form in the admissions of his children, adding that their admissions proceeded fairly.The nominee then asked the Education Ministry to thoroughly and swiftly investigate the "groundless" allegations surrounding the admissions.