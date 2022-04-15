Senior Prosecutors to Hold Meeting to Discuss Responses to Reform Bill

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office will convene an emergency meeting of senior prosecutors on Monday to discuss responses to the Democratic Party’s legislative drive to strip the state prosecution of its investigative powers.The meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, will be attended by the heads of the six high prosecutors' offices across the nation.The meeting comes after Prosecutor General Kim O-su submitted his resignation on Sunday in an apparent protest against the DP's push for the reform bill.On April 8, the senior prosecutors held a similar meeting chaired by Kim and decided to actively oppose the passage of the bill.In the planned meeting on Monday, the prosecutors' office chiefs are expected to discuss follow-up measures to Kim's resignation.On Tuesday, junior prosecutors across the nation are set to hold a meeting at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.