The government will accept reservations for a second COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 60 and older from Monday.Those eligible can get their fourth dose four months after their third shot.The applicants may make appointments on the vaccine reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr). Senior citizens unfamiliar with online or mobile access can call the 1339 hotline to sign up.The state vaccination task force estimates that given the interval of vaccinations, about ten million-660-thousand people in the age group will be eligible for the fourth shot as of the end of this month.The government is strongly recommending the fourth shot for people aged 80 and older.