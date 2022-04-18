New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 50,000 for First Time in 68 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 50-thousand for the first time in over two months on Monday, when the nation lifted all social distancing measures after more than two years.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 47-thousand-743 infections were reported during the previous day, including 14 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million-353-thousand-495.The daily tally dropped by 45-thousand from a day ago and by nearly 80-thousand from two weeks ago.The figure fell below 50-thousand for the first time in 68 days since February 9, when it marked 49-thousand-546. It marks the first time in ten weeks that Monday figures fell below 50-thousand.With the steady drop in infections, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care also dropped by 43 from a day ago to 850. The figure stayed in the 800s for the second straight day.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 48-point-five percent as of Monday, up one-point-six percentage points from a day ago.Around 742-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.Sunday saw 132 deaths from the virus, also down 71 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 21-thousand-224 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.