Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Hyo-joo has clinched her fifth LPGA title in Hawaii.Kim shot one-under 71 with three birdies and two bogies in the final round of the Lotte Championship held at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Saturday.The 26-year-old golfer finished at 11-under 277 to capture her fifth LPGA title, beating Hinako Shibuno of Japan by two strokes. With Saturday's win, Kim collected 300-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money.The victory came about eleven months after Kim's LPGA win in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in May last year.It is the second LPGA victory of the season by a Korean, following Ko Jin-young's win at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last month.