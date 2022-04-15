Shin Ji-a Grabs Silver in ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

Shin Ji-a has become the first South Korean figure skater in 16 years to grab a medal at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships.The up-and-coming skater, just 14 years of age, won a silver medal on Sunday after receiving a total score of 136-point-63 points in the women’s free skating program of the championships held in Tallinn, Estonia.Shin’s final score came to 206-point-01 points after Sunday’s score was combined with her short program score from the previous day. That was just point-54 points less than Isabeau Levito of the U.S. who grabbed the women’s title at the championships.The last time a South Korean skater grabbed a medal in the same ISU event was in 2006 when Kim Yu-na won the gold medal just a year after having claimed the silver.The ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships is considered to be the most prestigious among tournaments for young figure skaters.