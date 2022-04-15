Menu Content

PPP Passes Motion on Merging with People's Party

Written: 2022-04-18 10:35:02Updated: 2022-04-18 15:05:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Culminating a weeks-long initiative, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has passed a motion to merge with the minor People’s Party.

A PPP official told Yonhap News Agency that the party passed the motion during a Supreme Council meeting earlier on Monday, adding that it also passed a motion to convene a committee comprising its key members across the nation as is required when parties integrate under the Political Party Act.

The passage came shortly after the People’s Party unanimously passed its own motion on combining with the PPP.

As a result, both parties are set to officially declare their merger later in the day.

The merger has been a work-in-progress since early March when then-People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo conceded his candidacy to back People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, contributing to the latter's slim-margin victory over Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung.
