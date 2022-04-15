Easter Mass, Worship Services Held Across the Nation Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cathedrals and churches across the nation marked Easter on Sunday with Mass and worship services.Archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taick held Easter Mass at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul and prayed that the entire world will be able to receive God’s grace of the Resurrection.The archbishop also prayed that North Koreans, who he referred to as fellow brothers and sisters, as well as those suffering from the war in Ukraine will swiftly find peace and share in the joy of the Resurrection.Meanwhile, a combined Easter worship service was held at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul which was organized by the nation’s 74 Protestant denominations and Christian federations in the nation’s 17 metropolitan cities and provinces.Both services observed the social distancing rule stipulating that in-person worship services must observe a limited capacity of 70 percent, in effect for the last day.