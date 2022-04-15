Quarantine Rules to Remain for Schools despite Lifting of Social Distancing Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine rules will remain for schools through the end of this month despite the government lifting most social distancing rules, albeit at an eased pace.According to the education ministry on Sunday, the recommended number of times students should test themselves for COVID-19 with self-kits before coming to school will be reduced from two times a week to once a week starting from Monday.School staff will continuously be subject to preemptive testing once a week.Also from Monday, not all students in a classroom where a COVID-19 case was confirmed will be obligated to be tested three times within seven days. Instead, only students in that class who are suffering from symptoms or have underlying conditions will be subject to that rule.The education ministry is set to announce new quarantine rules on Wednesday that will be applied to schools from next month.