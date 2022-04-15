Big Hit: Over 620,000 Fans Joined BTS' Vegas Concerts On, Offline

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 620-thousand people engaged with the latest series of four BTS concerts that took place in Las Vegas this month, both in person and virtually.According to its management agency Big Hit Music, the septet sold out all four shows at Allegiant Stadium, bringing in a total of 200-thousand fans who came to see the K-pop stars in person on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, entitled "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas."Some 22-thousand others watched the concerts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena where they were broadcast live on a big screen, while 402-thousand caught the final concert as it was live streamed online in 182 countries and regions.The band's agency said a cumulative four million online and offline spectators attended the band's series of 12 "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts, as well as other live events, that took them to Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas since last October.Meanwhile, BTS announced it would release its next album on June 10, both during the final Sunday concert in Las Vegas and on the Weverse fan community platform.