Senior Prosecutors Discuss DP's Push to Abolish Prosecution's Investigative Power

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of six high prosecutors' offices nationwide convened an emergency meeting one day after Prosecutor General Kim O-su resigned in protest of the ruling Democratic Party's push to abolish the prosecution’s investigative powers.Before attending the meeting on Monday morning, Yeo Hwan-seop, the head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors' Office, urged the ruling camp to be rational and to take time to collect opinions from relevant groups and organizations while pursuing the legal revisions.Cho Jong-tae, the head of the Gwangju office, slammed the disputed bill for lacking consideration for the defined roles of the various divisions operating within the nation's criminal justice system.Monday's attendees are expected to seek ways to block the passage of the bill through parliament and to overcome the crisis currently facing the prosecution.When asked about the possibility of the attendees' resigning in protest, the Daejeon chief said the matter is also likely to be discussed during the meeting.