N. Korea Reportedly Preparing for Next Week's Military Parade

Written: 2022-04-18 14:05:40Updated: 2022-04-18 14:23:24

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly moving forward with preparations for a military parade next week to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.

According to a military source in Seoul on Monday, upwards of ten thousand troops were being mobilized at Pyongyang's Mirim airfield while vehicles were being assembled, with more expected to join as the week progresses. 

The South Korean military predicts over 20-thousand troops will take part in the parade set for April 25.

Military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft and missile transporter erector launchers(TEL) were reportedly brought onto the airfield.

Seoul projects that Pyongyang could unveil an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) and short- and mid-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying small nuclear warheads.
