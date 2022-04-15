Menu Content

Moon Refuses Top Prosecutor's Resignation, Talks Scheduled for Later Mon.

2022-04-18

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday refused a resignation tendered by Prosecutor General Kim O-su in protest of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push to strip the prosecution of its investigative power.

According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon plans to meet with Kim later in the day.

A senior official at the top office said the president, as the head of the government, wanted to hear Kim's position since the chief prosecutor’s term is set to run through June 2023. Moon is expected to urge Kim to seek a resolution through talks with the DP.

The presidential dismissal of the resignation offer could also be viewed as a message directed toward the ruling party to reconsider a unilateral push to pass such significant legal revisions through parliament.

Some speculate that Moon, who was accused of rejecting Kim's request for a meeting prior to his resignation, likely agreed to meet out of a sense of responsibility for the increasing gravity of the issue, culminating in the resignation offer.

A key official at the top office, however, denied that the president ever refused a meeting with Kim.
