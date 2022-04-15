'Transition Committee Creating Space for Major Pension Reform Planning'

Photo : KBS News

Transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo has clarified the committee's role relating to major pension reforms, one of the main pledges of President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol.In a press conference on Monday, marking one month since the committee's establishment, Ahn clarified that the committee's role was not to come up with specific reform guidelines but to create an organization that can begin discussing the reforms.He also highlighted the diligence and hard work of the transition committee despite controversies, such as the move of the presidential office and cooperation with the current administration.Ahn emphasized that the committee will always keep in mind public concerns, citing the close race between the two main presidential candidates.He also said the committee was speeding up its selection of key policy tasks and will start announcing them from this week.