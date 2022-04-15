Japan Expresses Hope President-Elect Will Demonstrate Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government says it anticipates leadership from President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, as it reiterated that South Korea must keep its promises regarding historical issues.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said Japan was ready to communicate closely with the incoming Yoon administration, adding that a healthy relationship between the two countries was essential in securing regional and global peace and security.While expressing hopes for improved relations, however, the secretary reaffirmed Japan's position that Seoul is responsible for coming up with a solution to resolve the strain in bilateral ties stemming from lawsuits filed by victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.The remarks come as Yoon is set to send a delegation to Japan next week ahead of his inauguration on May 10.Yoon's delegation is expected to be in Japan from April 24 to 28 for policy consultations on North Korea and pending bilateral issues.