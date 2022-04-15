Democratic Party Speed-Tracks Legislative Process on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is speeding up the legislative process on two bills meant to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.The legislation and judiciary committee at the National Assembly is set to convene a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday to review the bills before they can be put up for a final vote at a plenary session within the month.The bills proposed revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act and the Prosecutors’ Office Act which will leave the prosecution with only the ability to indict and prosecute charges on cases.The ruling party aims to pass the prosecution reforms before President Moon Jae-in’s term ends in early May.The President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s People Power Party has fiercely opposed the bills for being hasty and warned of a filibuster if the bills go to a final vote.The DP’s decision comes with claims that the prosecution has long abused its power for political purposes, while critics have said the reforms will leave the police unchecked.Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Kim O-su submitted his resignation on Sunday, arguing that abruptly changing the criminal justice procedures will bring about serious confusion. However, the resignation was refused by President Moon Jae-in.