Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and minor opposition People's Party have agreed to merge, realizing an earlier promise between President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and his coalition partner Ahn Cheol-soo.In a press conference on Monday, PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok and People's Party Chairman Ahn officially announced the merger, with the name of the combined party to be kept as the People Power Party. It will be headed by main opposition party chief Lee.The combined party also agreed to establish a task force to come up with a new policy platform to lead reforms.The merger sets up the two sides to jointly field candidates for the June 1 local elections.