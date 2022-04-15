Domestic Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrants on Couple Accused of Murder by Drowning

Prosecutors have sought formal arrest warrants for a woman and her boyfriend accused of murdering the woman's husband for a health insurance payout in a 2019 drowning.



The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office on Monday filed for warrants against Lee Eun-hae and Cho Hyun-soo on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted insurance fraud.



Lee and Cho, aged 31 and 30, respectively, are suspected of convincing Lee's then-39-year-old husband to jump into a valley river from a four-meter-high rock cliff in the Gyeonggi provincial county of Gapyeong on June 30, 2019.



They allegedly left the husband to drown, with full knowledge the man did not know how to swim.



Suspected to be motivated by an 800 million won payout from the husband's life insurance policy, Lee and Cho allegedly attempted to kill him in February 2019 by food poisoning and in May of the same year by drowning.



The two had been on the run before the prosecution could question them last December. They were detained in the Gyeonggi city of Goyang last Saturday, 17 days after the police added them to their wanted list and publicized their faces.



Lee and Cho's warrant hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.