Court Suspends PNU's Admission Cancellation of Ex-Minister's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

A Busan court has suspended Pusan National University(PNU)'s decision to invalidate the 2015 admission of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter into its medical school after it was discovered that there were forged documents in her application.The Busan District Court on Monday said it will suspend the university's cancellation, announced on April 5, for 30 days after a court ruling in the main lawsuit filed by Cho Min against the school for its decision.PNU had reached its decision based on the Supreme Court's conviction of Cho’s mother in January of forging some of the documents used in her daughter's medical school application.The court recognized the urgency in preventing irrecoverable damage to Cho that would be caused by the admission cancellation.Monday's ruling is expected to delay the health ministry's review of Cho's medical license for revocation based on PNU's cancellation.Cho also awaits a Seoul court decision on Korea University's cancellation of her 2010 undergraduate admission.