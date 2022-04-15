Yonhap: Dozens of Japanese Texts said Koreans 'Forcibly Hauled' before Gov't Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Twenty-one out of 31 Japanese school history textbooks had used expressions such as "forced hauling" or "hauling" before Tokyo decided such terms were inappropriate.According to an analysis by Yonhap News Agency, 13 out of 15 Japanese history textbooks said Japan "hauled" or "forcibly hauled" Koreans when referring to its harsh treatment of Koreans under its colonial rule.Out of 16 world history texts, eight mentioned "forced hauling" of Koreans during World War Two.Despite such findings, only one out of 14 Japanese or world history texts approved by the Japanese government this year contained such information after the Cabinet approved of the parliament's determination last year that "draft" would be the appropriate term.Although Tokyo also decided that the term "forced labor" is inappropriate, some of the previously approved texts continued to include such terms when referring to Koreans and Chinese people taken to work for the Japanese military.