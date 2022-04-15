Sung Kim Reaffirms US' Will to Sternly Deal with N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has reaffirmed Washington’s position that it will sternly deal with a string of provocative acts by Pyongyang.Kim made the remark in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk in Seoul on Monday, their first face-to-face since a session in Washington on April 4.He said their second talks in two weeks shows the U.S.’ will and promise to maintain close coordination with South Korea on every aspect regarding the problems and situations regarding North Korea.The U.S. envoy said Washington shares Seoul’s concerns over the North’s tension-escalating behaviors, and will continue close cooperation to jointly respond to the North’s provocation in a responsible and firm manner.Noh mentioned the North’s test of a tactical guided weapon over the weekend, and stressed that close coordination between Seoul and Washington will become further important. The South Korean official also said while keeping the door open to talks with the North, the South and the U.S. should not leave room for Pyongyang to misjudge their firm alliance.