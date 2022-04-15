Menu Content

Politics

PPP Pledges All-out Effort to Block DP Legislation on Prosecution Reform

Written: 2022-04-18 19:31:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has pledged efforts to block the ruling Democratic Party’s legislative move to strip the prosecution of its remaining investigative powers. 

PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong called a press conference on Monday together with PPP members of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and expressed the party’s opposition to the related bills, arguing they will benefit criminals and wreak havoc on the general public. 

Criticizing the DP for trying to swiftly pass the bills without negotiations with the PPP, Kweon urged the ruling party to stop what he called an unconstitutional, unilateral move. With the bills, he claimed that the DP only seeks to protect President Moon Jae-in and the party's former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung from prosecution investigations into their potential wrongdoings. 

PPP spokesperson Her Eun-a called for President Moon’s intervention, arguing as a former human rights lawyer, Moon should think about the bills' impact on the human rights of criminal victims. 

The conservative party's criticism came as the DP plans to convene a meeting of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee at 7 p.m. on Monday to review the bills before they are put up for a final vote at a plenary session within the month.
