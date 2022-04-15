State Dept. Urges N. Korea to Halt Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has urged North Korea to halt provocation, warning that consequences will continue as long as the North continues with its provocation.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Monday during a press briefing when asked about the North's recent firing of a new tactical guided weapon.Price said that Washington has made it very clear to Pyongyang that the door to diplomacy remains open, but the North needs to stop its escalatory behavior and choose the path of engagement.The spokesperson said the U.S. is willing to listen to the North's concerns, but this can only happen through dialogue and the North has not yet given any concrete indications that it is open to dialogue.Price said that the U.S., together with its allies and partners, has taken a "series of diplomatic, economic and military measures" to condemn North Korea's recent missile provocations.He added that these actions are intended to make it clear to the North that its escalatory behavior has consequences and those consequences will continue as long as the North continues with its provocations.