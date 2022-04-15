NEC Chief Offers to Resign over Early Voting Mishandling

The head of the nation's election watchdog has offered to resign to take responsibility for the poor handling of early voting procedures in the March 9 presidential election.
Noh Jeong-hee, Chairperson of the National Election Commission(NEC), expressed her intent to step down on Monday during a plenary session of the commission members.
Noh offered her sincere apology for causing concern among the public over the voting procedures, while asking for the public's cooperation to ensure the June 1 local elections will be held without problems.
The NEC had come under fire as votes by COVID-19 patients and those in self-quarantine were collected in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting on March 5.
Noh and the NEC secretary-general were charged by a civic group with dereliction of duty, abuse of power and election law violations.