NEC Chief Offers to Resign over Early Voting Mishandling

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's election watchdog has offered to resign to take responsibility for the poor handling of early voting procedures in the March 9 presidential election.Noh Jeong-hee, Chairperson of the National Election Commission(NEC), expressed her intent to step down on Monday during a plenary session of the commission members.Noh offered her sincere apology for causing concern among the public over the voting procedures, while asking for the public's cooperation to ensure the June 1 local elections will be held without problems.The NEC had come under fire as votes by COVID-19 patients and those in self-quarantine were collected in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting on March 5.Noh and the NEC secretary-general were charged by a civic group with dereliction of duty, abuse of power and election law violations.